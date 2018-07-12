Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Out for rest of Wednesday's game
Adams has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's summer league game against the Pacers with a left ankle injury, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports.
Adams played 21 minutes Wednesday before being forced to leave the game with a left ankle injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, however more information will likely come out following the conclusion of Wednesday's game, as well as throughout the week.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...