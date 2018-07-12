Adams has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's summer league game against the Pacers with a left ankle injury, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports.

Adams played 21 minutes Wednesday before being forced to leave the game with a left ankle injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, however more information will likely come out following the conclusion of Wednesday's game, as well as throughout the week.

More News
Our Latest Stories