Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Questionable for Tuesday
Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Adams is apparently still working past the ankle injury that has kept him on the shelf for the past two games. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff, but if Adams is unable to go, the Hawks will be shorthanded on ball-handlers following the departure of Jeremy Lin.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...