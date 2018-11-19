Adams was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Monday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Adams was assigned to the BayHawks a few weeks ago after playing in four games for Atlanta. Adams played in seven games for Erie during his recent stint, averaging 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across 30.1 minutes per contest. He'll likely be little more than a depth option while with Atlanta for the time being.