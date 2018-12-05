The Hawks recalled Adams from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 boards, 3.2 treys and 2.4 steals in 32.3 minutes per game over his 10 G League appearances this season, rejoins Atlanta after turning in a triple-double for Erie on Saturday and following it up with a double-double Tuesday. He hasn't made an appearance at the NBA level since Oct. 30 and likely won't see the floor Wednesday against the Wizards if the contest is competitive throughout.