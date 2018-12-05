Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Reports to NBA team
The Hawks recalled Adams from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old, who is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 boards, 3.2 treys and 2.4 steals in 32.3 minutes per game over his 10 G League appearances this season, rejoins Atlanta after turning in a triple-double for Erie on Saturday and following it up with a double-double Tuesday. He hasn't made an appearance at the NBA level since Oct. 30 and likely won't see the floor Wednesday against the Wizards if the contest is competitive throughout.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.