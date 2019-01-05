Adams (concussion) tallied eight points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes in the loss Friday to Windy City.

The two-way player missed the previous two games with a concussion, and was clearly eased back into the starting lineup Friday. Provided he didn't suffer any setbacks, look for the guard to receive his usual allotment of minutes moving forward.