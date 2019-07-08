Adams (toe) finished with 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block over 31 minutes in Sunday's summer league game against the Timberwolves.

Adams was held out of Saturday's matchup due to a sore toe, but he felt good enough to take the court Sunday. He struggled with his shot on the day, failing to convert from beyond the arc on six attempts.

