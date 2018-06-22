Hawks' Jaylen Adams: Signs two-way deal with Atlanta
Adams signed a two-way contract with the Hawks on Friday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. He will also play for the team during summer league.
Adams, a 6-foot-2 guard out of St. Bonaventure, is getting a chance to continue his playing career after completing his senior year in college last season. He averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 37.0 minutes. Adams also shot an impressive 43.6 percent from three on 6.1 attempts per tilt.
