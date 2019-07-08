Adams posted 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a rebound across 32 minutes in Sunday's 90-66 loss to the Timberwolves in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Adams is being groomed to spell Trae Young at point guard next season, but he'll need to improve his shot this summer if he wants to stay relevant. Adams offset a poor shooting night with two steals and a block, however.