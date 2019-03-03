Adams accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Bulls.

Adams earned ample minutes thanks to Trae Young's early ejection and reached double figures in scoring for the first time through 16 appearances. The 22-year-old rookie has also earned double-digit minutes in five of the last six games, so Adams is cracking the rotation on a fairly regular basis lately. With that being said, until proven otherwise he's best reserved for use in the very deepest leagues.