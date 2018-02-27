Hawks' Jaylen Morris: Inks 10-day deal with Atlanta

Morris signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morris, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Molloy, has spent the season with the Hawks' G-League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, up until this point. In 39 games with Erie, he's averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes. He's played especially well over the past six contests (18.3 points), however, which may have helped land him the 10-day deal.