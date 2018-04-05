Morris (ankle) will remain out for Friday's matchup with the Wizards, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Morris has been out since mid-March and there's a growing possibility he doesn't get back on the floor with just two games left on the schedule following Friday's contest. Additional word on his availability should be updated again ahead of Sunday's game, though he'd likely need to take part in some sort of practice in order to be cleared for a return.