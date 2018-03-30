Morris (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Morris is still battling a sprained ankle and will be missing a ninth straight game because of it Friday. With less than two weeks left in the regular season, there's a chance he's shut down completely, though he'll still be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until the Hawks provide something more definitive.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories