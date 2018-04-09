Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Morris will officially end the season with 15 straight missed games now that he's been ruled out for the team's regular season finale Tuesday. Morris appeared in just six games for the Hawks this season, averaging 4.7 points across 16.3 minutes per game.

