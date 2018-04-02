Hawks' Jaylen Morris: Out Tuesday vs. Heat
Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports
Morris' ankle injury has now kept him sidelined for 11 straight games and with the regular season concluding in just over a week, there appears to be a realistic shot he'll be shut down. That said, until the Hawks officially do so, Morris will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
