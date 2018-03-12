Morris has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and is expected to miss around two weeks, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Morris, who's currently playing on his second 10-day contract, suffered the ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's contest and considering the projected timetable, it clearly was a fairly significant sprain. This doesn't bode well for Morris' ability to secure a contract for the remainder of the season, so we could see him being let go once his current 10-day deal expires. In six games with the Hawks, Morris has averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 16.3 minutes.