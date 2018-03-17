Hawks' Jaylen Morris: Signs for remainder of season
Morris (ankle) has agreed to sign with the Hawks for the remainder of the season, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reports.
Morris, who was on his second 10-day deal, will be out until the end of March due to a sprained ankle, though the club feels that he's worth investing in for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign. Prior to the game where he injured his ankle, Morris had averaged 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.8 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...