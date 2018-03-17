Morris (ankle) has agreed to sign with the Hawks for the remainder of the season, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reports.

Morris, who was on his second 10-day deal, will be out until the end of March due to a sprained ankle, though the club feels that he's worth investing in for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign. Prior to the game where he injured his ankle, Morris had averaged 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.8 minutes.

