Hawks' Jaylen Morris: Signs second 10-day deal
The Hawks signed Morris to a second 10-day contract Sunday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Morris has appeared in five games for the Hawks since inking his first 10-day deal in February, averaging 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.6 minutes over those contests. Once Morris' second 10-day deal expires later this month, the Hawks will have to sign him for the rest of the season or forfeit their rights to the 6-foot-5 rookie.
