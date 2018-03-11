Hawks' Jaylen Morris: Suffers ankle injury Sunday
Morris suffered a left ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Bulls and will not return, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Morris suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's contest and he'll finish with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across six minutes. He's set to have additional testing performed on the ankle, which should give us a better idea on the severity of it. Expect another update shortly, though he can now be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
