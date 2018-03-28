Hawks' Jaylen Morris: Will remain out Wednesday
Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Morris has been sidelined since March 13 and while it's been slightly over his original two-week timetable for a return, he'll remain sidelined once again Wednesday. He hasn't been given any sort of timetable for a return, so look for Morris to continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Morris was signed for the rest of the season following the completion of two 10-day contracts.
