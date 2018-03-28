Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Morris has been sidelined since March 13 and while it's been slightly over his original two-week timetable for a return, he'll remain sidelined once again Wednesday. He hasn't been given any sort of timetable for a return, so look for Morris to continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. Despite dealing with an ankle injury, Morris was signed for the rest of the season following the completion of two 10-day contracts.