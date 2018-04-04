Morris (ankle) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Heat, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Morris will miss a twelveth straight contest Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a sprained left ankle. Following Wednesday, he'll have just three games to make his return, beginning Friday against the Wizards, before the conclusion of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories