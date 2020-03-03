Teague finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three boards, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes of a 125-88 loss to Memphis on Monday.

Teague and his teammates will want to put this lopsided defeat behind them as fast as possible. The veteran backup still managed to put up solid numbers by his standards, but that doesn't do anything to soften the blow of the lopsided loss. Teague has scored exactly 12 points three times in his last seven games, but he hasn't exceeded seven points in any of the other four contests.