Hawks' Jeff Teague: Back to bench with Young returning
Teague will come off the bench Saturday against the Grizzlies, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Trae Young (illness) back in the lineup following a one-game absence, Teague will revert to his usual reserve role. Across Teague's past five games coming off the bench, he's averaged 7.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.
