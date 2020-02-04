Teague put up 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with six assists, four steals and one rebound in 36 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 123-115 loss to the Celtics.

The Hawks were without three of their rotational wings due to injury, so Teague received a rare look alongside point guard Trae Young in the starting five. The tandem worked well together, combining for 52 points against a Celtics squad that was missing its top perimeter defender in Marcus Smart (thigh). Teague can probably be a viable 12-team-league option if he regularly receives 30 minutes, but his playing time could very well tail off if any of DeAndre' Bembry (hand), Cam Reddish (concussion) and/or De'Andre Hunter (ankle) are cleared to play Wednesday in Minnesota.