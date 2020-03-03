Hawks' Jeff Teague: Grabs three boards
Teague finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three boards, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes of a 125-88 loss to Memphis on Monday.
Teague and his teammates will want to put this game behind them as fast as possible after the lopsided defeat. The veteran back-up guard still managed to put up solid numbers by his standards, but that doesn't do anything to soften the blow of the lopsided loss. He'll face Washington on Friday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...