Teague finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three boards, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes of a 125-88 loss to Memphis on Monday.

Teague and his teammates will want to put this game behind them as fast as possible after the lopsided defeat. The veteran back-up guard still managed to put up solid numbers by his standards, but that doesn't do anything to soften the blow of the lopsided loss. He'll face Washington on Friday.