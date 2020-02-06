Teague is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to left knee pain, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Teague has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves with some knee pain, but he should still be able to take the court. Over the past three games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 rebounds in 28.3 minutes.