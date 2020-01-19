Hawks' Jeff Teague: Logs 15 points, seven dimes

Teague compiled 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 loss to the Pistons.

Teague finished with nearly as many turnovers (five) as assists but was efficient as a scorer and played plenty of minutes in this his first game with the Hawks this season. He had fallen out of favor in Minnesota, where he simply wasn't a good fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns, and fantasy owners can likely expect Teague to produce decent counting stats even though he'll remain in a reserve role behind Trae Young.