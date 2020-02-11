Hawks' Jeff Teague: Nears double-double in 16 minutes
Teague (shoulder) tallied eight points (4-5 FG), 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Magic.
Teague (shoulder) had been listed as probable and took the court as expected, and he put on a display during his limited minutes. He hadn't handed out double-digit dimes since Nov. 18, though Teague has been a solid source of assists all season. He'll look to build on this performance heading into Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers.
