Hawks' Jeff Teague: Not listed on injury report
Teague (illness) appears destined for a return after not being listed on Monday's injury report.
It appears that Teague will play through an illness that landed him on Sunday's injury report. Across 23 games for Atlanta this season, Teague's averaging 7.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game.
