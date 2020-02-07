Hawks' Jeff Teague: Off injury report
Teague (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Celtics.
As expected, Teague will play through left knee soreness. Over the past three games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 rebounds in 28.3 minutes.
