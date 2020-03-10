Teague (illness) finished Monday's 143-138 double-overtime victory over the Hornets with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 14 minutes.

Teague's availability heading into the day was in question while he battled flu-like symptoms, but he was deemed ready to go in advance of tipoff. The veteran worked ahead of Brandon Goodwin as the second-string point guard, but playing time was scarce for Teague while the game remained fairly competitive throughout.