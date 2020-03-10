Hawks' Jeff Teague: Plays through flu-like symptoms
Teague (illness) finished Monday's 143-138 double-overtime victory over the Hornets with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 14 minutes.
Teague's availability heading into the day was in question while he battled flu-like symptoms, but he was deemed ready to go in advance of tipoff. The veteran worked ahead of Brandon Goodwin as the second-string point guard, but playing time was scarce for Teague while the game remained fairly competitive throughout.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...