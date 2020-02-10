Hawks' Jeff Teague: Probable Monday
Teague is considered probable for Monday's game against Orlando due to a sore left shoulder, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Teague emerged from Sunday's win over the Knicks with a minor shoulder issue, though the injury's unlikely to affect his availability Monday. Since joining the Hawks, the veteran guard's averaging 7.3 points and 4.7 assists in 23.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.