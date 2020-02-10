Play

Teague is considered probable for Monday's game against Orlando due to a sore left shoulder, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Teague emerged from Sunday's win over the Knicks with a minor shoulder issue, though the injury's unlikely to affect his availability Monday. Since joining the Hawks, the veteran guard's averaging 7.3 points and 4.7 assists in 23.3 minutes per contest.

