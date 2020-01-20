Hawks' Jeff Teague: Quiet off bench
Teague played only 11 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to Toronto.
The veteran made his Hawks re-debut on Saturday against Detroit and played 25 minutes off the bench, but he was much more limited Monday, with starter Trae Young seeing 39 minutes of action. Teague finished with just two points and one assist on 1-of-3 shooting (0-1 3PT). Following a trade from the Timberwolves, Teague's role figures to fluctuate night-to-night, making him an even riskier fantasy option than he was in Minnesota.
