Teague chipped in nine points (1-3 FG, 7-7 FT), two assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Timberwolves.

Since his first game in a Hawks uniform on Jan. 18, Teague has put up just 7.3 points, 4.9 assists and 0.3 triples per game on 36.4 percent shooting prior to this outing, falling off the standard league radar. He may still be finding his rhythm in a new system, as he dropped 18 points, six assists and four steals in his last game while Cam Reddish (concussion) and De'Andre Hunter (ankle) were out. The acquisition of explosive big man Clint Capela could help Teague to settle in, having another athletic, rim-running partner to potentially make some easy passes to. The Hawks also traded for Dewayne Dedmon during this game, resulting in an entirely new frontcourt cast to dish some assists to.