Hawks' Jeff Teague: Set to start

Teague will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

With Trae Young out of the lineup, Teague will take over as the starter at point guard in just his third game with his new team. The role should come with a fairly substantial bump in minutes after Teague saw only 11 minutes off the bench Monday against Toronto.

