Hawks' Jeff Teague: Starting for sick Young
Teague will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Trae Young (illness) sidelined, Teague will be promoted to the starting five. Across his past three starts, he's averaged 8.7 points, 6.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.0 minutes.
