Hawks' Jeff Teague: Starting Friday
Teague will start Friday's game against the Celtics.
With Trae Young (ankle) sidelined, Teague will make his second start this season as a member of the Hawks. In his two previous starts in the uniform, he averaged 10.5 points, 7.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.5 minutes.
