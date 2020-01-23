Hawks' Jeff Teague: Struggles in spot start

Teague delivered three points (1-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, eight assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes during the Hawks' 102-95 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

The veteran got the starting nod with Trae Young (thigh) out of action, but as his final line indicates, he only minimally contributed on the offensive front. However, Teague was effective as a facilitator, racking up his highest number of assists since a Dec. 21 game against the Trail Blazers when he was still with the Timberwolves. The 31-year-old has now logged 25 minutes in two of his first three games since returning to Atlanta via trade, and he could be back with the first unit Friday versus the Thunder if Young remains out for that game.