Hawks' Jeff Teague: Will be available
Teague (shoulder) will be available Monday against the Magic, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Teague was probable coming in, so there was never much doubt that he'd be available. The veteran played 27 minutes in Sunday's double-OT win over the Knicks, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal. Since coming to Atlanta, Teague is averaging 23.3 minutes per contest.
