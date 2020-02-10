Play

Teague (shoulder) will be available Monday against the Magic, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Teague was probable coming in, so there was never much doubt that he'd be available. The veteran played 27 minutes in Sunday's double-OT win over the Knicks, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal. Since coming to Atlanta, Teague is averaging 23.3 minutes per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories