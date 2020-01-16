Hawks' Jeff Teague: Won't debut Friday

Teague will not play Friday against the Spurs, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Teague was acquired from the Timberwolves via trade Thursday, and he'll have to wait to make his debut with Atlanta. It's unclear if he'll be ready to take the court with his new team when the Hawks return home Saturday to face the Pistons. Once active, Teague is expected to slot in as the primary backup behind Trae Young.