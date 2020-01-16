Hawks' Jeff Teague: Won't debut Friday
Teague will not play Friday against the Spurs, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Teague was acquired from the Timberwolves via trade Thursday, and he'll have to wait to make his debut with Atlanta. It's unclear if he'll be ready to take the court with his new team when the Hawks return home Saturday to face the Pistons. Once active, Teague is expected to slot in as the primary backup behind Trae Young.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dealt to Atlanta•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out five assists Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Limited in return Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Available Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be game-time call•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...