Hawks' Jeremy Evans: Assigned to G-League
Evans was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Evans, who just signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks over the weekend, will be sent to the G-League's BayHawks in order to aid in their playoff run. He should be recalled in short order, though Evans likely isn't going to see significant minutes over the final few games of the season for the Hawks, so avoid him for fantasy purposes.
