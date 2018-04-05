Hawks' Jeremy Evans: Headed back to Erie
Evans was assigned back to the G-League on Thursday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Evans was recalled from Erie for Thursday's game against the Heat, but he ended up playing just five minutes off the bench. Evans now re-joins the G-League affiliate a day before the team takes on Raptors 905 in the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday.
