Evans has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Hawks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Evans most recently saw NBA action when he played 30 games with the Mavericks back in 2015-16, averaging 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds across 8.4 minutes. After that, he spent a year in Russia playing professionally. This season, after being waived by the Hawks during training camp, he accepted a deal with the team's G-League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks. There, he's averaged 15.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 30.7 minutes. He's also been developing a three-point shot after going just 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) through his 249 NBA games. In the G-League, he's taking 2.4 attempts from beyond the arc and making them at a 31.2 percent clip.