Hawks' Jeremy Lin: 16 points off bench
Lin totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes Tuesday against Washington.
Lin had a nice game, playing his most minutes and scoring his most points since returning from a back injury last week. It appears that he may have felt some aftereffects of the injury as he scored just 14 total points and played 30 combined minutes over his previous two performances. Lin is having a solid season, recording 10.6 points and 3.1 assists in 18.2 minutes per game, but doesn't produce enough to be considered a necessary fantasy asset in standard formats.
