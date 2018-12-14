Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Available to play Friday
Line (back) is available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Lin has missed the last two games with a lower back strain, but after putting together a couple practices, the point guard will be back in uniform Friday. Lin will assume his regular role off the bench, backing up rookie Trae Young.
