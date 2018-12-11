Lin (back) was seen participating in Tuesday's practice, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Lin suffered a lower back strain that caused him to miss Saturday's win over the Nuggets, but the point guard appears to have made some good progress over the last couple of days. Lin should be considered questionable to play in Wednesday's trip to Dallas, and the Hawks should have another update on his status following shootaround in the morning.

