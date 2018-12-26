Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Cleared to play Wednesday
Lin (back) will play Wednesday against the Pacers.
Lin was previously probable, so there was an expectation he would be able to take the floor. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.
