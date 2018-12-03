Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Cleared to return vs. Warriors
Lin (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Lin missed the last two games with a sore ankle, but he'll return to availability off the bench Monday as the Hawks look to snap their most recent losing skid. In his last game Tuesday in Miami, Lin had seven points, five rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.