Lin tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Magic.

Lin continues to flirt with 12-team value, ending Sunday's loss with 12 points in 22 minutes. This is about his ceiling right now due to his limited playing time. He is apparently seeking a buyout after the Hawks failed to find a suitable trade prior to Thursday's trade deadline. A move is unlikely to improve his outlook and he is currently more suited to deeper formats.