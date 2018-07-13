Hawks' Jeremy Lin: Dealt to Atlanta
Lin (knee) was traded to the Hawks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In a flurry of moves by the Nets on Thursday, Lin was shipped down to Atlanta while the two clubs swapped future second-round picks. Lin, who is working his way from a devastating patellar tendon rupture suffered on opening night last season, has made progress throughout the summer and moved up to taking contact as of last week. The rebuilding Hawks figure to have a role for Lin once he's healthy, but the club will also be looking to get lottery pick Trae Young into the backcourt mix as soon as possible.
