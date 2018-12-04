Lin (ankle) supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 128-111 loss to the Warriors.

After missing the previous two games with the ankle issue, Lin returned to action in strong fashion Monday, pacing the Atlanta bench in both minutes and scoring. While Lin is unlikely to see his playing time expand in a major way moving forward, he may see a mild bump in usage in the Hawks' upcoming contests after coach Lloyd Pierce noted that he expects starting forward Taurean Prince (ankle) to miss time with an injury he picked up Monday. The Hawks will likely count on John Collins, Trae Young, Kent Bazemore and DeAndre' Bembry to help pick up some of the offensive slack.